Turning Werther's Into Cotton Candy Is Like Food Magic

Cotton candy is always fun to eat — it's just so weird, biting into something spongy and then having it instantly dissolve in your mouth. The sensation never gets old, which is unfortunately more than we can say for the flavor. Most cotton candy tastes pretty much just like the sugar from which it is spun, which is fine as far as it goes, but a little one-dimensional. There are flavoring agents that can be added to cotton candy to make it taste like anything from apple to watermelon, but if you're at home using a countertop sugar spinner, there's an easier way to make cotton candy with the delicious flavor of caramel: Make it with grandparent-approved Werther's Original candies.

In order to turn Werther's caramels into cotton candy, you'll first need to smash them into a powder. You should also preheat your cotton candy maker as per any instructions that came with the unit. (If you bought it at a thrift store and it came without the manual, try giving it 10 minutes to get up to candy-making heat.) Pour the crushed candy into the machine the same way that you'd add granulated sugar, then spin it around a paper cone or a stick once it starts to get all fluffy and spiderwebby.