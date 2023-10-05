What Truly Sets Egg Creams Apart From Other Dairy-Based Drinks?

If you've ever wondered what sets an egg cream soda apart from other dairy-based drinks, you shouldn't let its name fool you. While the beverage can resemble egg whites frothed to a peak, egg cream sodas don't actually contain any eggs. It is a bit of a misnomer. However, you probably wouldn't mistake egg cream sodas for other milk-based drinks either. So what exactly is it about egg cream that sets it apart?

Since egg cream sodas don't contain eggs, they're already very different from the holiday festive drink that is eggnog. Traditionally, eggnog is made from a combination of milk and egg yolks. It's typically served spiked with alcohol for holiday parties but can also be served without alcohol as well. You can find egg cream cocktails with alcohol from time to time. Despite that, egg cream sodas are more of a casual drink in this regard.

Instead, egg cream sodas get their consistency and frothiness from carbonated water. The carbonated water mixes with the milk as well as flavored syrup, creating a drink that's both creamy and fizzy all at once. This texture is what makes an egg cream soda unique when compared to other dairy-based drinks.