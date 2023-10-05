Ina Garten's Favorite Store-Bought Breadcrumbs To Use In Meatballs

Longtime cooks know that getting the right ingredients matters as much as technique. That's true even down to particular brands — something legendary chef Ina Garten isn't shy about acknowledging. In a recent interview, she revealed her preferred choice for a key part of her famous meatball recipe.

In a Q&A on her website, Garten was asked which brand she buys for the "seasoned dried breadcrumbs" used in her meatballs. While you might expect Garten to choose some high-end or hard-to-find brand, she reveals she grabs the relatively common brand 4C. Available in 15, 24, and 46-ounce containers, the mixture contains toasted bread crumbs made from enriched bread, pecorino romano cheese, and what the company calls a "secret family recipe of herbs [and] spices." Based on the ingredients, we know this includes, at minimum, sesame and caraway seeds, salt, dehydrated parsley, onion powder, and garlic powder, in addition to the vaguely labeled "spices."