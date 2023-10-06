The Biggest Mistake You're Making When Melting Chocolate For Fondue

Melting chocolate seems like a simple task. It's easy to melt butter. It's easy to melt cheese. What makes chocolate so different? The answer is chemistry. Besides the typical concerns of overheating and burning, chocolate doesn't play well with water. Just a small amount will bind sugar and cocoa particles together. This results in little clumps of chocolate that will never become that velvety consistency you desire. When your chocolate seizes, you must water down the recipe or start over.

The biggest mistake you can make when melting chocolate for fondue is to contaminate it with water. This could come from your ingredients. Adding juice, liquor, or other water-based ingredients to your chocolate can cause seizing. When melting chocolate, the biggest mistake is not starting with a clean and dry container. If there are droplets of water from washing or condensation created by temperature changes, you will not get good results.