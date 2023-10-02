McDonald's McRib Returns After Going On Farewell Tour A Year Ago

McDonald's will bring back an iconic sandwich in the fall of 2023 — just one year after they assured customers the beloved McRib was leaving for the last time ever. The sandwich is slated to return to select locations in November, along with a tidal wave of enthusiasm ... and confusion from fans of the meaty creation.

This isn't the first time McDonald's has bamboozled its customer base by taking the McRib on a farewell tour, then saying, "Just kidding," the following year. Take 2005, for example. That year, the sandwich received a celebratory last hurrah. Then, McDonald's brought it back in 2006 for a Farewell Tour II. Fast-forward another year to 2007, and the sandwich made yet another comeback.

The Takeout argues that McDonald's' maneuver to pressure customers into purchasing the McRib before it disappears forever is simply a marketing strategy. It's clearly working because in 2022, the last time the sandwich went on a farewell tour, the chain saw a 10.3% boost in sales for the fourth quarter.