Buttermilk Makes Boxed Brownies Taste More Homemade

We all know brownies are one of the most loved desserts of all time — they're sweet, they're rich, and they pair perfectly with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. While there are a lot of great recipes for homemade brownies, we aren't always convinced making them from scratch is the right call when the dried boxed batters are delicious, reliable, and take all the guesswork out of making brownies. Perhaps the biggest complaint against them is that they lack some of the richness and depth of flavor of homemade brownies, but you can easily doctor up pre-made boxed brownies with one simple ingredient: buttermilk. Yes, buttermilk can extend its powers far beyond ranch dressing and pancakes; it's key to making your boxed brownies taste like homemade.

Most brownie mixes will have instructions to "just add water" and maybe another ingredient or two, but instead of using H2O, opt for the same measurement of buttermilk, then follow the rest of the instructions as normal. Buttermilk adds a bit of fat, tang, and extra deliciousness to the mix without the inconvenience of changing anything else about the recipe directions. Swapping buttermilk for water is the best way to save on stress when you're making brownies for the next neighborhood bake sale.