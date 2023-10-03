Taco Bell's New Breakfast Tacos Should've Been On The Menu Years Ago

Taco Bell first launched its breakfast menu in 2014, starting with the arrival of the Waffle Taco and the A.M. Crunchwrap, which quickly became beloved staples of the chain's illustrious menu. Now, the fast food brand that helped make "Taco Tuesday" available to everyone has prepared a series of new arrivals for National Taco Day — including the return of the taco lover's pass and a brand new breakfast item.

The latest addition to the Taco Bell menu, its Toasted Breakfast Tacos, are set to make a nationwide debut on the chain's menu on October 12, offering "fluffy eggs, melted cheese and the option of bacon, sausage, or potato within a tortilla grilled to early morning perfection," per a recent press statement. The Toasted Tacos, which will be available for only $1.49 each, seem like a no-brainer for fans of the Bell, making us question why the chain hasn't been offering them for years.

Don't take these Taco Bell offerings for granted, though — the Toasted Breakfast Tacos will only be available for a limited time, with additional access granted to those who opt into the taco lover's pass early in the month. The brand plans to make an announcement regarding the state of its breakfast menu on October 17, meaning more big changes could be just around the corner.