Taco Bell's New Breakfast Tacos Should've Been On The Menu Years Ago
Taco Bell first launched its breakfast menu in 2014, starting with the arrival of the Waffle Taco and the A.M. Crunchwrap, which quickly became beloved staples of the chain's illustrious menu. Now, the fast food brand that helped make "Taco Tuesday" available to everyone has prepared a series of new arrivals for National Taco Day — including the return of the taco lover's pass and a brand new breakfast item.
The latest addition to the Taco Bell menu, its Toasted Breakfast Tacos, are set to make a nationwide debut on the chain's menu on October 12, offering "fluffy eggs, melted cheese and the option of bacon, sausage, or potato within a tortilla grilled to early morning perfection," per a recent press statement. The Toasted Tacos, which will be available for only $1.49 each, seem like a no-brainer for fans of the Bell, making us question why the chain hasn't been offering them for years.
Don't take these Taco Bell offerings for granted, though — the Toasted Breakfast Tacos will only be available for a limited time, with additional access granted to those who opt into the taco lover's pass early in the month. The brand plans to make an announcement regarding the state of its breakfast menu on October 17, meaning more big changes could be just around the corner.
How to get the most out of Taco Bell's menu using the taco lover's pass
The taco lover's pass will be on sale for a two-day Taco Tuesday-themed event, starting on October 3 and ending on October 4. The sale allows users to purchase the pass for only $10 within the official Taco Bell app, granting them rewards for a month-long National Taco Day celebration.
The service allows users to redeem a single free item from the Taco Bell menu every day for 30 consecutive days, including a crunchy beef taco, a spicy potato taco, a Doritos Locos taco, the new Toasted Breakfast Taco, and many other menu options. In addition to offering free rewards to these subscribers, the chain also plans to give away 100 free passes to lucky fans who participate in the Tuesday drops available in the app.
This move seems to be part of a celebratory victory lap for the chain after it successfully helped liberate the phrase "Taco Tuesday" from a years-long trademark held by its competitor, Taco John's. This trademark prevented any business or brand from utilizing the expression without permission from the Wyoming-based chain. Now that the taco terminology is free for everyone, Taco Bell has made a point to emphasize Tuesday drops as a means to give away gifts and prizes, all while enticing users to download and make use of its mobile app.