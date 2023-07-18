The 'Taco Tuesday' Phrase Belongs To Everyone

After a months-long legal beef between Taco John's and Taco Bell regarding the trademark of the phrase "Taco Tuesday," Taco John's has officially backed down. The brand has agreed to unshackle the phrase from its trademark, liberating the term for the world to utilize.

Perhaps with a little help from LeBron James, who went so far as to appear in a Taco Bell ad to liberate the phrase, Taco Bell was able to pressure the Wisconsin-based fast food chain into releasing its stranglehold on the popular term after decades of owning the trademark, per a report from CNN Business. According to insiders, executives at Taco John's, who previously stated that they were fully prepared to battle Taco Bell in court for as long as it takes in order to retain their 34-year-long patent, decided the fight against the Baja Blast vendor was not worth the legal fees.

This heel-turn seems to play in stark contrast to the chain's initial response to Taco Bell's act of auguachile aggression. When first petitioned to release their grip on the trademark, Taco John's saw fit to stoke the flames of "Taco Tuesday" freedom fighters by offering a deal of two tacos for only $2 through the second half of May, effectively marking that period as one long Taco Tuesday celebration.