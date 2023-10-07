Stop Throwing Away Your Apple Peels And Try This Fall Scent Hack

It's once again that time of year when everyone's buying things that smell like pumpkin spice and apple pie. That being said, you can make your home smell warm and cozy without having to go out and purchase an air freshener or candle — and best of all, you can help reduce food waste.

Say you're making an apple pie. Rather than throwing out the scraps, you can make a simmer pot. Simply add your apple peels and cores to a pot of water or Crock Pot, along with cinnamon, cloves, ginger, etc. Keep in mind that you'll want to continue adding water as necessary to prevent your scraps from burning, as that's not the scent we're going for here.

And if you use aluminum cookware for your simmer pot, the acid in the apple scraps will help remove discoloration and stains. It smells great and gets your pot nice and clean!