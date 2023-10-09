The Viral Chick-Fil-A Drink Mixture That Is A Must-Try

While some may argue that Chick-fil-A's lemonade is perfect as-is, others have upgraded their lemonade by mixing it with other drinks. And no, we're not just talking about adding iced tea.

Rather, a fan shared one of his favorite Chick-fil-A hacks, recommending that others try his order of lemonade and Hi-C Fruit Punch. According to a Facebook comment, the mix tastes like strawberry lemonade. Other Chick-fil-A customers chimed in and suggested adding more lemonade than fruit punch, saying that an even split makes the drink too sugary.

On a similar note, several fans have taken the creative drink mixing to an entirely new level by starting with Chick-fil-A's frosted strawberry lemonade or regular frosted lemonade, then adding Hi-C Fruit Punch. Of course, not everyone is a fan of this particular combo, so we have a few other secret menu Chick-fil-A drinks you can try if fruit punch isn't your favorite.