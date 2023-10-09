The Viral Chick-Fil-A Drink Mixture That Is A Must-Try
While some may argue that Chick-fil-A's lemonade is perfect as-is, others have upgraded their lemonade by mixing it with other drinks. And no, we're not just talking about adding iced tea.
Rather, a fan shared one of his favorite Chick-fil-A hacks, recommending that others try his order of lemonade and Hi-C Fruit Punch. According to a Facebook comment, the mix tastes like strawberry lemonade. Other Chick-fil-A customers chimed in and suggested adding more lemonade than fruit punch, saying that an even split makes the drink too sugary.
On a similar note, several fans have taken the creative drink mixing to an entirely new level by starting with Chick-fil-A's frosted strawberry lemonade or regular frosted lemonade, then adding Hi-C Fruit Punch. Of course, not everyone is a fan of this particular combo, so we have a few other secret menu Chick-fil-A drinks you can try if fruit punch isn't your favorite.
Chick-fil-A's drinks are easy to mix and match
Being that Chick-fil-A's beverage menu actually has a "split charge" button, it's somewhat easy for customers to order their drinks as half-this-and-half-that. That said, you should still be mindful that not all Chick-fil-A employees will know the POS workaround for your custom drink.
Ordering formalities aside, customers have created plenty of new drinks –- Chick-fil-A lemonade with Powerade, lemonade with Sprite, and even lemonade with Hi-C and Sprite. Anything available on the drink menu is fair game for mixing.
Of course, even if you can't make it to Chick-fil-A, that doesn't mean this combo is out of reach. Start with our 3-ingredient copycat Chick-fil-A lemonade recipe, which calls for cane sugar, fresh lemons, and water. Once you've got your homemade Chick-fil-A lemonade mixed up in the correct ratio (1:2:8 for sugar, lemon juice, and water, respectively), you can add as much or as little Hi-C Fruit Punch as you'd like. Enjoy whenever you're feeling thirsty!