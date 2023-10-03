Mtn Dew Is Giving Away A Dream Wedding Completed With ... Spiked Soda And Strangers?

Although wedding crashers are usually frowned upon, Mountain Dew is turning the narrative around with a wedding reception open to all crashers. According to a press release, couples can visit the Hard Dew Wedding Crashers website through October 16, and enter the giveaway for the chance to win a free ceremony and reception.

In addition to a bar stocked with boozy Hard Mountain Dew, the winning couple will get to enjoy wedding attire and decorations matching the Mountain Dew color scheme. Of course, the wedding reception's location is set to take place in Mountain Dew's birthplace — Knoxville, Tennessee — but is location really an issue when all expenses are paid?

Per the Eventbrite listing, the reception will take place on November 15 and is open to 50 wedding-crashing guests, aged 21 or older. Unlike the newlyweds, who will have their travel paid for, all guests must provide their own transportation to and from the party. Again, a pretty small price to pay for such a once-in-a-lifetime experience.