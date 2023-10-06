Marie Callender's Vs Gordon Ramsay Chicken Pot Pie: Which One Is Better?

Pot pies have been around for a shockingly long time. The history of the dish has its roots in the Roman Empire. Of course, the pot pie as we know it has evolved a lot since then. Over the years, pot pies have been made with various kinds of meats and fillings. By the 1950s, chicken pot pies had become a favorite for American families as an easy freezer meal to keep on hand.

One longstanding beloved pie brand is the ever-famous Marie Callender's. But while there is a lot to be said for tradition and reputation, companies have not let the pot pie market go stale either. Enter famed chef Gordon Ramsay. In 2023, Ramsay released his first-ever line of frozen foods, and with it his take on the chicken pot pie. While Marie Callender's exudes down-home goodness, Ramsay brings an air of elegance and sophistication. We pitted these two famous names against each other to find out once and for all who makes the better chicken pot pie.

The basis for a chicken pot pie is simple: chicken and vegetables in a creamy sauce covered in crust to form a pie. Each of our competitors approaches this idea differently, creating two distinct products. Which is better? We will judge.