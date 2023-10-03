How Long You Should Actually Bake Spaghetti Squash

Quite a few foods, it seems, have names that could be considered slightly deceptive. Rocky Mountain oysters do not come from the ocean, while none of the ingredients in Welsh rabbit ever had long ears and a fuzzy tail. Spaghetti squash, however, is unusual in that while it bears little resemblance to pasta, is still used as a substitute for its eponymous foodstuff. This is likely due to the fact that its flesh, when cooked, can easily be separated into long strands that are kind of like squishy zoodles — squoodles, if you will. Still, whether you want to eat the stuff as a spaghetti stand-in or as its own squashy self, you'll first need to bake it.

If you're baking spaghetti squash at a moderately high temperature it should be soft enough to eat in ½ hour to 45 minutes — toward the lower end if you're baking at 425 F, longer if your oven's at 400 F. This is if you cut it in half before cooking, in which case it's advisable to bake it in a foil-covered pan with a bit of water to provide some steam. You can also bake a whole squash if it's too tough to cut, in which case it may need a full hour to get to the point where you can easily stick a knife in it. No need for foil or water with an uncut squash, but you'll have to poke some holes in it to let the interior steam out.