The Costco Ham That's Being Recalled Over Possible Listeria Contamination

Grocery store recalls are pretty common, given the vast array of food items and different companies' products that fill shelves nationwide. But for those looking to get a jumpstart on the holidays by buying that Costco ham to put in the freezer for the next couple of months, you may be making a trip back to the warehouse to return it. On September 29, Costco announced that, due to possible Listeria contamination, it is recalling its Kirkland Signature Master Carve Half Ham, which is applewood smoked, boneless, and contains natural juices.

The ham, aka Item #46655, was sold in stores between September 26 and September 29, 2023. It will contain a "Use/Freeze by Jan 20, 2024" label. It shouldn't be eaten, and anyone who purchased it can take it back to Costco to receive a refund. The recalled items were sold in Northern California's Bay area as well as Western Nevada. Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, Inc., the company that supplies the ham, issued the recall notice to Costco, and anyone with questions or concerns is invited to contact Sunnyvalley at 209-647-3504.

Costco's recall page is something all members should become familiar with. Just in the past month, the warehouse giant has issued recalls for chicken bone broth, chicken tortilla soup, and butternut squash for various reasons, ranging from E. Coli worries to undeclared gluten.