Hearty Bigos (Polish Hunter's Stew) Recipe

With cooler weather upon us, it's natural to choose warm meals over chilled salads to sustain you through the season. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins understands this well, bringing us this hearty bigos recipe. Also known as a Polish hunter's stew, this nourishing dish is sure to satiate your desire for cozy vibes. "There's a lot to like (and dare I say love) about this big pot of stew," Watkins muses, citing "the fork-tender pieces of pork, the smoky bites of sausage, the tangy kraut." She goes on, "Even the earthy sweetness of the mushrooms and prunes adds palate-pleasing balance."

There's plenty going in this delicious stew, yet it all comes together seamlessly in every mouthful. About its origins, Watkins comments, "This stew is straight-up medieval! Bigos was (and still is) considered a special-occasion meal due to the copious amount of meat,a lofty expense at the time," and the (at the time) hard-to-find spices it used. While you might consider them pantry staples now, bigos' various seasonings offer rich layers of flavor to elevate this pork stew beyond the ordinary.