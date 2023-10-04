Elevate Your Charcuterie Board With Oreo Butter, According To Party Shirt - Exclusive

Butter boards, dessert boards, charcuterie boards — you can never run out of board ideas. As the trend continues to pepper our social media feeds, food influencers are getting more creative with the spreads; this season, new types of butter are on the horizon. The duo behind Party Shirt — the friends who have amassed over 20 million followers on TikTok — recommend incorporating Oreo butter into your next charcuterie board.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the pair explained that the combination can be slathered onto anything. Xavier Di Petta (one half of the Party Shirt duo) said, "Maybe you have a sponge cake, and you want to spice it up. Maybe you have a graham cracker you want to put it on, or maybe you want to combine it with something new and throw it on a charcuterie board." Its chocolatey, creamy flavor makes Oreo butter a must-have for dessert boards — and for a sweet twist, it serves as an easy-to-make spread for classic charcuterie fare like cheese crackers or salty biscuits.