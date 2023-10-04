How Long It Takes To Air Fry Chicken Thighs

Have you ever had chicken that was so overcooked that it was like eating shoe leather? How about chicken that was so undercooked that it looked like it was about to walk off the plate? We've all been there. Cooking chicken at home can be daunting, especially if you're unsure how long to cook it. If you own a meat thermometer, you know you should cook chicken until the meat reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, but that still doesn't answer the question: How long does it take to cook chicken thighs?

The answer depends on a few variables. First, if you're cooking bone-in chicken thighs in an air fryer, you'll need to account for a couple of different cooking times. The first chunk of cooking time should generally take 25 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure the inside gets thoroughly cooked to a safe temperature. The second block is when you get to crank up the heat to 400 degrees to develop a nice golden-brown color on the outside. Whether you baste the chicken with sauce is up to you, but make sure it gets at least eight minutes at high heat to brown up. That's about 33 minutes total cooking time to ensure you get delicious, safe-to-eat, bone-in chicken thighs. But what if you're using boneless?