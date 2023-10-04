Andrew Zimmern Weighs In On The Pumpkin Spice Debate - Exclusive
Pumpkin spice has been around way longer than you think, with the phenomenon tracing back to McCormick & Company's pumpkin spice blend that launched in 1934 (no, Starbucks is not the OG creator of the spice — but they sure did have a heavy hand in the famous pumpkin spice latte). And pumpkin spice season is undoubtedly in full swing — but maybe not for Andrew Zimmern.
In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Zimmern described himself as "a pumpkin spice 'I get to not like things' person" when asked about his go-to fall seasonings. Still, he has no hard feelings about fans of the seasonal treat. The chef detailed, "I don't want anyone to hate on some of the stuff that I put in my mouth, which happens all the time. If pumpkin spice makes somebody happy, why wouldn't we want them to be happy?" We couldn't agree more. But when it comes to his personal preferences, "The Zimmern List" host added, "I'm not a big 'pumpkin spice person,' which has that faint sweet thing added to it."
Zimmern is still a fan of pumpkin desserts
While Andrew Zimmern admits he's not a fan of the pumpkin spice flavoring — which you can actually make yourself with this homemade pumpkin spice recipe — he mentioned that he still enjoys the classic seasonal spices. "I do like the fall sweet spices that we traditionally use in baking," the restaurateur told Mashed. Zimmern shared that he prefers to reach for clove, ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom, especially when making a classic pumpkin or sweet potato pie for the colder holidays.
There is also one other warm spice that he finds himself using all year round: "It's weird. I'm a 12-month-a-year curry person," he said. He revealed that cold curry chicken salad is a frequent lunch or dinner in the Zimmern household, with general staple curry dishes being on the menu at least once a week when the weather turns cooler. (Oh, what we would do to have a seat at that table — even if it's one sans pumpkin spice lattes!)
Andrew Zimmern's new frozen food line is now available exclusively at Walmart. Keep up with his latest recipes on his website or Instagram.