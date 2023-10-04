Andrew Zimmern Weighs In On The Pumpkin Spice Debate - Exclusive

Pumpkin spice has been around way longer than you think, with the phenomenon tracing back to McCormick & Company's pumpkin spice blend that launched in 1934 (no, Starbucks is not the OG creator of the spice — but they sure did have a heavy hand in the famous pumpkin spice latte). And pumpkin spice season is undoubtedly in full swing — but maybe not for Andrew Zimmern.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Zimmern described himself as "a pumpkin spice 'I get to not like things' person" when asked about his go-to fall seasonings. Still, he has no hard feelings about fans of the seasonal treat. The chef detailed, "I don't want anyone to hate on some of the stuff that I put in my mouth, which happens all the time. If pumpkin spice makes somebody happy, why wouldn't we want them to be happy?" We couldn't agree more. But when it comes to his personal preferences, "The Zimmern List" host added, "I'm not a big 'pumpkin spice person,' which has that faint sweet thing added to it."