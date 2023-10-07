Are Paper Straws Actually Better Than Plastic Ones?

It's a debate that's raged hotter and fiercer over the past few years; paper straws or plastic? Supporters of both sides frequently make passionate cases about the benefits of their preferred material but which is the best choice overall?

Paper straws, once the original material of modern strawsin the 1880s, have become popular again in recent years due to both a desire to help the environment and some local law changes banning familiar plastic ones. They've also become the target of frequent complaints, mainly for folding, collapsing, or otherwise turning to mush before drinkers are done enjoying their beverage. Others complain about the feel of the wet paper material on their lips and that the paper versions can sometimes also be unsuitable for thicker drinks.

In some cases, there are even health concerns. People with celiac disease have heard the (typically false) rumor that some paper straws actually contain gluten. Still, this hazard can't be ruled out entirely due to potential cross-contamination with many plastic alternative materials.