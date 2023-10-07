Choose Your Milk Wisely For A Frothy Egg Cream

If you don't know what an egg cream is or what it tastes like, we wouldn't blame you. It's not that easy to find outside of old-school delis and diners in New York City and is notoriously difficult to bottle, making it impossible to spread to the masses like other fountain drinks have been. Even though it's only made from chocolate syrup, seltzer water, and milk, the reason it can't be bottled lies entirely in how poorly these ingredients hold together. The delicious perfection of a fresh egg cream is fleeting, because if you don't drink it soon after it's made it loses its carbonation, the ingredients separate from one another, and the frothy head that sits on top fizzles out completely.

Few soda fountain drinking experiences are as satisfying as egg cream. Not only because of the flavors, but due to the texture from the bubbly foam that caps it. In order to achieve this texture when making an egg cream at home, you'll have to choose the right milk. Unfortunately for fans of 2% or skim milk, a frothy egg cream cannot be achieved with those due to their lack of fat. They'll still foam when mixed with the other ingredients, but the bubbles will be bigger and lack creamy texture. Whole milk contains the necessary fat and lactose needed to stabilize the foam when aerated enough to result in the thick, rich layer of froth essential for a signature egg cream.