The Viral Spoon Hack That Makes Opening Canned Foods A Breeze

Social media sites such as TikTok are home to countless hacks for simplifying cooking and food prep. One such hack that's been making the rounds recently involves utilizing silverware to open canned goods. The hack seems to function simply, but it only applies to cans with pull tabs.

The next time you struggle to wedge your thumb under a pull tab, try grabbing a spoon from your silverware drawer and jamming the handle through the hole in the tab. From there, use the leverage afforded by the utensil to pull up and away from the can. The round end of the spoon functions as a fulcrum point to pop it open with incredible ease.

While this hack may revolutionize can-opening for those such as home cooks with disabilities or long, freshly manicured fingernails, the hack does little more than provide a small amount of leverage to the already simple-to-use technology, leaving many users on the app to wonder if there is an even better can-opening hack available.