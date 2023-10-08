Cottage Cheese Cookie Dough Is Simply A Step Too Far

Cottage cheese is dominating food TikTok in 2023, with creators working this ingredient into nearly every dish they can think of. The cottage cheese trend largely centered around the food's health benefits. Not only is cottage cheese high in protein and low in calories, but it also contains numerous nutrients that aid overall health. That's why TikTokers are using the dairy product in everything from queso dip to ranch dressing. And while some good things have come of TikTok's cottage cheese trend, one item is simply a step too far: cottage cheese cookie dough.

TikTok's viral cookie dough hack blends flour, maple syrup, vanilla, protein powder, and chocolate chips to create a substitute that looks just like the beloved raw treat. Whether it tastes the same is another story. This alternate approach to cookie dough comes with upsides, as it doesn't contain eggs — an ingredient responsible for all the warnings about consuming raw dough — and it doesn't have to contain gluten. You can use almond flour or a similar alternative; some recipes also add protein powder.

Although the high-protein, gluten-free nature of this viral cottage cheese cookie dough may appeal to some, it's a bit of a stretch to compare this alternative to the best store-bought cookie dough offerings. It doesn't come close in terms of taste or texture, and it's not a worthwhile alternative for those looking to indulge in a sweet dessert.