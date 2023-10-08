Cottage Cheese Cookie Dough Is Simply A Step Too Far
Cottage cheese is dominating food TikTok in 2023, with creators working this ingredient into nearly every dish they can think of. The cottage cheese trend largely centered around the food's health benefits. Not only is cottage cheese high in protein and low in calories, but it also contains numerous nutrients that aid overall health. That's why TikTokers are using the dairy product in everything from queso dip to ranch dressing. And while some good things have come of TikTok's cottage cheese trend, one item is simply a step too far: cottage cheese cookie dough.
TikTok's viral cookie dough hack blends flour, maple syrup, vanilla, protein powder, and chocolate chips to create a substitute that looks just like the beloved raw treat. Whether it tastes the same is another story. This alternate approach to cookie dough comes with upsides, as it doesn't contain eggs — an ingredient responsible for all the warnings about consuming raw dough — and it doesn't have to contain gluten. You can use almond flour or a similar alternative; some recipes also add protein powder.
Although the high-protein, gluten-free nature of this viral cottage cheese cookie dough may appeal to some, it's a bit of a stretch to compare this alternative to the best store-bought cookie dough offerings. It doesn't come close in terms of taste or texture, and it's not a worthwhile alternative for those looking to indulge in a sweet dessert.
TikTok's cottage cheese cookie dough just isn't up to par
The cottage cheese cookie dough going viral online draws much of its sweetness from maple syrup and chocolate chips, but its taste simply doesn't compare to cookie dough containing sugar and other common sweeteners. By comparison, this TikTok recipe is a watered-down snack that doesn't fulfill the actual purpose of cookie dough in the first place: to provide a treat those with sweet tooths can indulge in. Even those who appreciate the gluten-free, allergy-friendly aspects of TikTok's cottage cheese cookie dough can likely find better alternatives.
HOLY 🔥 how does this taste exactly like cookie dough?? cottage cheese is really having its moment in the sun 👌🏼 . . INGREDIENTS: – 1lb low fat cottage cheese – 2 tsp vanilla – 1/4 cup maple syrup – 1/2 cup protein powder – 2 cups almond flour INSTRUCTIONS: 1. blend cottage cheese, vanilla, and maple syrup 2. transfer to a bowl and mix in protein and almond flour 3. finish with 1 cup chocolate chips 4. enjoy!!! . recipe from @Jake Cohen #highprotein #healthyrecipes #healthyfood #cottagecheese #ediblecookiedough
Additionally, even for those who manage to reproduce a passable cookie dough flavor, the cottage cheese and almond flour create a much different texture from ordinary cookie dough. Cottage cheese cookie dough tends to be less smooth than its mainstream counterpart, and too much flour or protein powder can give it a gritty feel. Adding extra ingredients, like peanut butter and chocolate chips, may detract from that. However, with the added calories and effort, many would be better served just eating small amounts of regular cookie dough as a treat rather than pretending cottage cheese is something that it just isn't.