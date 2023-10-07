Chickpea And Roasted Eggplant Salad Recipe
Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this vibrant and flavorful chickpea and roasted eggplant salad. Packed with a medley of Mediterranean-inspired ingredients, the dish features smoky roasted eggplant, sweet bell peppers, and the hearty, nutty goodness of chickpeas. There's a wonderful mix of spices and a sweet and tart maple and balsamic dressing to round everything off. This recipe truly shows how easy it is to transform a few simple ingredients into something totally delicious!
Whether you're preparing it as a wholesome side dish, lunch, or even a light dinner, this chickpea and roasted eggplant salad is a celebration of fresh, nutritious ingredients. It's a fantastic choice for both plant-based eaters and those looking to incorporate more vegetables into their diet. This is also a great one to make in a big batch and serve as part of a spread or buffet if you have lots of guests to feed.
Gather the ingredients for this chickpea and roasted eggplant salad recipe
As well as chickpeas and eggplant, there are some other vibrant veggies thrown into the mix here. You'll need some yellow bell peppers, which also get roasted up with whole garlic cloves, olive oil, oregano, paprika, cumin, and salt. You'll add cherry tomatoes and chickpeas later on as they tend to cook a little quicker.
For the sweet and tangy dressing, there's balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. These get stirred together with that creamy roasted garlic from earlier to make the most delicious coating for all those veggies. Arugula and chopped cilantro serve as the final additions for this dish, providing extra color and freshness alongside the roasted vegetables.
Step 1: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Bake the veg
Add the diced eggplant, peppers, and whole garlic cloves to a large baking sheet. Toss with 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, the oregano, paprika, cumin, and salt to taste. Bake for 20 minutes.
Step 3: Add tomatoes and chickpeas
Add the tomatoes and chickpeas and bake for another 20 minutes. Then cool for 15 minutes.
Step 4: Mash the roasted garlic
Peel the roasted garlic, add to a bowl and mash well with a fork.
Step 5: Mix the dressing
Add the balsamic vinegar, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, maple syrup, and some salt to the mashed garlic. Stir well.
Step 6: Add roasted vegetables and arugula to a bowl
Add the cooked vegetables and chickpeas to a large mixing bowl along with the arugula leaves.
Step 7: Toss with dressing
Drizzle over the dressing and toss to coat everything.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Transfer the salad to your serving dish of choice and garnish with the chopped cilantro.
What are the health benefits of chickpeas and eggplants?
With its colorful array of veggies, this is a nutrient-dense dish that's sure to nourish and fuel your body in all the right ways. The two star ingredients of this chickpea and roasted eggplant salad not only contribute to its deliciousness, but also provide a wide range of health benefits. Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein, which is essential for muscle growth and repair, and being plant-based means they're a valuable addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. Chickpeas are also rich in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and helps maintain steady blood sugar levels.
Eggplant brings another set of health benefits to the salad. They're loaded with antioxidants which can help to protect our cells from oxidative damage. They're also a great source of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, folate, and vitamin K, which support various aspects of health, from heart function to bone health.
What should you serve with this chickpea and roasted eggplant salad?
This hearty salad is delicious on its own, but if you're looking to elevate it further or make it part of a larger spread, there are plenty of options. Cooked meats and fish, such as grilled chicken, pork, salmon, or shrimp are a great accompaniment to this roasted chickpea and eggplant salad. To bulk the dish out a little and make it into more of a complete meal, rice, couscous, or quinoa are a fantastic pairing too. Simply scooping the salad over a warm bed of grains will result in a completely vegetarian and vegan meal too.
To keep with the Mediterranean theme, why not serve the chickpea and roasted eggplant salad as part of a mezze of other dishes. It pairs wonderfully with foods like hummus, falafel, olives, and tzatziki. We think it would be especially delicious scooped up on a piece of warm pita bread!
- 2 eggplants, diced
- 2 yellow bell peppers, diced
- 4 large, whole cloves garlic, skin on
- 5 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- Salt, to taste
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 ounces arugula
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro, for serving
|Calories per Serving
|434
|Total Fat
|20.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|17.1 g
|Total Sugars
|19.7 g
|Sodium
|1,320.8 mg
|Protein
|12.4 g