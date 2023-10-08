Sharpen Blender Blades With A Genius Rice Hack

Just as your scissors or kitchen knives can get dull and need sharpening, so might the blades in your blender. All sorts of normal blender use can speed up the need for sharpening. For instance, if you use your blender to puree or crush hard ingredients — like ice cubes for a frozen margarita — you can actually dull the blades in your blender over time. Improper cleaning, or even too frequent cleaning, can also take the edge off your blades.

Fortunately, you can easily sharpen your blender blades again using the absolutely genius hack of blending uncooked rice. Simply pour half a cup or so of rice into your blender, and pulse until the blades are sharpened. Not only will your sharpened blades blend ingredients more smoothly, they'll also help reduce the ear-splitting noise of blending. Blenders aren't the only use for this hack, either. You can also use the dry rice method to sharpen and clean your coffee grinder blades.