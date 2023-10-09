Make All Your Stuffed-Cheese Dreams Come True With A Food Syringe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram are a hotbed of helpful tips to help achieve all of your most creative cooking desires. One hack which comes courtesy of Instagram features a quick and simple method for stuffing cheese with delicious flavors such as pesto, balsamic, or any variety of your favorite additives, utilizing a simple food syringe.

Food syringes have long been used to impregnate steaks and other thick cuts of meat with additional juicy flavor, or even stuff filled foods such as cannoli or jalapeño. Now, Instagram chefs seem to be finding new applications for the kitchen tool, making their wildest cheesy dreams come true. The video making the rounds displays an Instagram user using the syringe to stuff burrata cheese with a blend of pesto flavor, in order to present a delicious-looking cheese spread. The concept seems to be making waves across the photo and video-sharing app, with a number of comments from other users expressing their desire to get in on the trend.

The idea may have even been inspired by Big Mozz, a catering and events company operating out of New York that creates artisanal mozzarella creations, with fans frequently lining the block. One such creation saw the gang from Big Mozz injecting pesto into a large mozzarella ball, similar to the burrata seen in the Instagram video.