The Ultimate McDonald's Soft Serve Hack, According To Party Shirt - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know that McDonald's soft serve is a cult favorite — when the machine isn't broken, that is. But did you know that you can elevate it even further the next time you have a craving for fast food ice cream? That's right: The Party Shirt duo (Xavier Di Petta and Nick Iavarone) have an epic fast food hack that will take the McDonald's dessert from good to great.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the TikTok-famous friends revealed one of their favorite tricks, which they call "McDonald's gelato." Unfortunately, the recipe isn't in their newest cookbook, but the good news is that they detailed it for you during our conversation. Di Petta explained, "Get a Tupperware container. You get six soft serve ice creams, put it all in there, smash it up, that gives you the base." Next, it's time to add toppings — and from the sound of it, you're essentially going for everything but the kitchen sink.