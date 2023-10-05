The Ultimate McDonald's Soft Serve Hack, According To Party Shirt - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We all know that McDonald's soft serve is a cult favorite — when the machine isn't broken, that is. But did you know that you can elevate it even further the next time you have a craving for fast food ice cream? That's right: The Party Shirt duo (Xavier Di Petta and Nick Iavarone) have an epic fast food hack that will take the McDonald's dessert from good to great.
In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the TikTok-famous friends revealed one of their favorite tricks, which they call "McDonald's gelato." Unfortunately, the recipe isn't in their newest cookbook, but the good news is that they detailed it for you during our conversation. Di Petta explained, "Get a Tupperware container. You get six soft serve ice creams, put it all in there, smash it up, that gives you the base." Next, it's time to add toppings — and from the sound of it, you're essentially going for everything but the kitchen sink.
Throw in all of your favorite toppings
Nick Iavarone noted that you shouldn't be shy when asking for the toppings you'd get for the sundaes and in the infamous McFlurrys. "You get the hot fudge, caramel, and the cookie crumble," he told Mashed. Next, you combine those with the soft serve base. Xavier Di Petta added, "Then you get an apple pie, or if you're lucky, if it's the right time, they might have the Oreo cream pies or the holiday pies." The pair compare the end result to a gelato, claiming that it "maybe tastes better than most."
And although you already have the ultimate ice cream to satisfy your sweet tooth with the McDonald's gelato, there's one more soft serve trick the Party Shirt duo wants you to try. "Also, if you get an ice cream and then the Hi-C orange soda from McDonald's, throw that in there," Di Petta said. That fast food hack likely already made it to your TikTok feed at some point or another, but hey — if a food trend is still popular, it's probably for a tasty reason.
"The Party Shirt Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Next-Level Eats" is now available on Amazon. Check out Party Shirt's latest recipes on TikTok.