The Perfectly Balanced Apple Exists And It's The Golden Delicious

Fall is the season for apples — apple picking, apple pie, and the new caramel apple-flavored Starbucks drink. Fall's fruitiest foods typically feature the apple in the United States, where people grow 2,500 varieties of this seasonal hallmark. While it's difficult to sample every type and determine a favorite, one variety of apple stands out from the rest. The Golden Delicious apple is known for its simultaneously sweet and tart flavor along with its versatility for cooking, baking, and raw snacking. This apple makes a strong case for the best all-around fall fruit.

The Golden Delicious apple visually differentiates itself from the crowd with its golden-yellow skin, often punctuated by pink speckles. Don't be fooled by its subtle hue though; the flavor is perfectly balanced. Whether you're prepping an apple pie, making applesauce, or biting into the fruit raw, a Golden Delicious apple has the qualities you need for a tasty outcome.