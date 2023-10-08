Matter Of Fact, There Is A Right Way To Open A Can Of Corned Beef
Whether you're a seasoned cook or new to the kitchen, we'll provide practical instructions on the correct way to open that can of corned beef. Start by locating the key, which is typically attached to the side of the can. Gently remove the key from the tab. Turn the key the opposite way to how it was attached to the can and insert it back onto the can, putting the tab onto the hole on the end of the key. Many people don't realize that this is the most important detail, and attempt to open the can with the key the wrong way around. This complicates a straightforward process and makes it much more difficult than it needs to be! With one hand holding the can securely and the other hand turning the key clockwise, start turning the key. This action will start to open the can. Continue turning the key until it has gone all the way around the lid.
Once the lid is removed, use a fork or tongs to extract the corned beef from the can. You may need to shake or tap the can to assist in the removal process. Dispose of the lid safely, and proceed to serve or prepare the corned beef according to your recipe or preference. Any leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator, ideally to be used within a few days. Remember to handle the sharp edges with care to prevent injuries while opening the can.
History of the unique corned beef can
The shape of the can and attached key came about during the late 19th century. This design revolutionized the packaging of canned meats and had profound implications, especially during World War I and World War II.
At the heart of this innovation was the rectangular shape of the cans, carefully chosen for its space efficiency. Rectangular cans optimized storage and transport, enabling neat stacking in military vehicles, storage facilities, and ration kits. Alongside this design, the key-operated opening mechanism proved to be a game-changer. Soldiers and consumers alike could effortlessly open these cans without the need for a separate can opener. This not only enhanced convenience but also reduced the risk of losing utensils in the field.
The can's features extended beyond its shape and opening mechanism. It boasted airtight seals to preserve contents and durability to withstand rough handling. This innovation proved indispensable in wartime scenarios, ensuring that soldiers had access to nutritious and safe food, all while simplifying the process for civilians.
The design of canned corned beef with an attached key originated in response to both civilian and military demands. It offered a practical solution to streamline the opening of canned goods, making it an enduring feature in canned meat products to this day, and reflecting its historical significance, both during times of conflict and in the everyday lives of modern kitchens.