Matter Of Fact, There Is A Right Way To Open A Can Of Corned Beef

Whether you're a seasoned cook or new to the kitchen, we'll provide practical instructions on the correct way to open that can of corned beef. Start by locating the key, which is typically attached to the side of the can. Gently remove the key from the tab. Turn the key the opposite way to how it was attached to the can and insert it back onto the can, putting the tab onto the hole on the end of the key. Many people don't realize that this is the most important detail, and attempt to open the can with the key the wrong way around. This complicates a straightforward process and makes it much more difficult than it needs to be! With one hand holding the can securely and the other hand turning the key clockwise, start turning the key. This action will start to open the can. Continue turning the key until it has gone all the way around the lid.

Once the lid is removed, use a fork or tongs to extract the corned beef from the can. You may need to shake or tap the can to assist in the removal process. Dispose of the lid safely, and proceed to serve or prepare the corned beef according to your recipe or preference. Any leftovers should be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator, ideally to be used within a few days. Remember to handle the sharp edges with care to prevent injuries while opening the can.