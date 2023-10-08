Skillet Lasagna Is A No-Bake Take On The Italian Classic

There are many different ways to cook lasagna, but no matter which way is your favorite, it's hard to argue that lasagna isn't one of the great comfort foods. While it's perfect for feeding lots of hungry people, it's admittedly not the quickest thing to make. Time is precious for many home cooks, which has pushed many toward making frozen lasagnas that are ripped out of a box and popped in the oven. These are convenient, sure, but always lack the flavor of homemade. Thankfully, there's a solution for getting something that's both easy to make, and delicious like classic homemade lasagna.

One-pan lasagna by Mashed Recipe Developer, Kristen Carli, is a straightforward way to replicate the old-school lasagna taste while majorly cutting down on prep and clean-up time. This recipe does not get baked in an oven like traditional lasagna, so the key to getting a similar flavor is by using a pan or pot that has great heat retention, to emulate an oven so the flavors can more effectively come together. Cast iron, whether in the form of a skillet or a Dutch oven, is one of the best things you can use for this recipe; but if you don't have one of those, then any big skillet or sauté pan will suffice. And if you think the pot for boiling the noodles technically counts as two, this recipe uses oven-ready sheets of pasta that get cooked with the rest of the ingredients, making it a true one-pot wonder.