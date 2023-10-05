How To Score Free Taco Bell During The World Series 2023

To no one's surprise (but everyone's joy), Taco Bell is bringing back its fan-favorite MLB promotion to celebrate the World Series. Since 2007, Taco Bell has offered fans the chance to "steal a base, steal a taco..." Well, watch the players steal bases while we get free tacos.

This year is no different, with rewards members set to earn free Doritos Locos tacos as soon as the first player steals a base in the World Series. It's not quite the same as Taco Bell giving away a year of free tacos, but still, pretty darn good.

Fans have the opportunity to earn additional prizes by guessing which player will steal a base first. Those who place their prediction through the Taco Bell app before midnight on October 26 — and guess correctly — will win a free medium drink to go along with their free taco. Free Mountain Dew Baja Blast, here we come!