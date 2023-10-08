The Engagement Ring Box Cookies That Had TikTok Swooning

Want to celebrate a wedding or engagement party in style? For anyone who is about to tie the knot, planning a wedding can be stressful work. Many worry about trying to get the decorations just right, whether or not they will make a common wedding cake mistake, and what to serve their guests. Well, if you really want to make a statement, then you should consider serving them ring box cookies. These desserts are just that — cookies shaped like a diamond ring in an engagement box. They're sweet and adorable and should be a favorite among your guests. After all, they're already making TikTokers swoon.

In a TikTok video, Sugarmama Marketing explained how to make these desserts. It's safe to say that the TikToker earned new fans with their creation, which features a baby blue ring box and also an edible diamond to complete the look. One TikToker wrote, "Thank you for breaking this process down! Obsessed!"

Meanwhile, another wrote, "So amazing! What talent you have." One person commented, "I've never seen anything like this before. Beautiful job!" While many TikTokers were in love, some wondered how they could make the cookie themselves. Does it require the skills of a trained pastry chef? Where can one purchase the edible gems used?