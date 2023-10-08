Sushi Bundt Cakes Give Rolls A Run For Their Money

No longer is sushi just fish, rice, and sushi vinegar. In a world of unusual food mashups like doughnut burgers and spaghetti doughnuts, we'd be hard-pressed to find anything that surprises us. However, one trend that has caught social media's attention is the sushi Bundt cake. Thankfully, the term Bundt cake only refers to the pan used to make the savory dish. No baking is required. The sushi Bundt cake does look eerily similar to a traditional Bundt cake, though the "cake" itself is made from rice and fish.

Like the viral sushi burrito, the sushi Bundt cake is a take on a sushi roll, presented in a novel way. Instead of individual sushi rolls, this cake has all of the best parts of sushi packed together in one giant piece. We can thank user @foodmymuse for sharing the sushi Bundt on TikTok. Based on the comments, she isn't the only one who loves this version of a sushi roll. Several people wrote that it was "an awesome idea." One user shared, "I don't want a birthday cake this year... I want this!!!" For those who don't love seaweed in a traditional sushi roll, the sushi Bundt seems like a great alternative. Another person wrote, "I love it how there's no seaweed." One of the best parts of the sushi Bundt cake is its customizability based on individual tastes.