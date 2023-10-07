Chipotle's Secret For More Flavorful Chicken Lies In When It's Flipped

Chipotle Mexican Grill offers a selection of different meats to fill its delicious burritos and bowls, but there's little doubt chicken is among the most popular. The zesty, smoky, herbaceous ultratender bites are a tasty and affordable protein that may leave diners wondering if they can replicate it at home. Luckily, one critical trick can be done by any cook in any setting.

In a TikTok posted in June 2023, Chipotle revealed three tips for juicy grilled chicken. The second of these simply involves waiting until the piece of chicken is 70% cooked before flipping it for the first time. The narrator gives a helpful comparison that the char should look as black as root beer.

That char is the primary goal of letting the chicken cook extra-long on one side compared to the other. The extended exposure to heat creates an intense version of what's known as the Maillard reaction, where proteins on the surface of the meat react with the marinade or spices to create deliciously complex flavor and beautiful browned color. By limiting yourself to a single flip, you allow the most time for flavor to develop.