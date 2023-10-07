Chipotle's Secret For More Flavorful Chicken Lies In When It's Flipped
Chipotle Mexican Grill offers a selection of different meats to fill its delicious burritos and bowls, but there's little doubt chicken is among the most popular. The zesty, smoky, herbaceous ultratender bites are a tasty and affordable protein that may leave diners wondering if they can replicate it at home. Luckily, one critical trick can be done by any cook in any setting.
In a TikTok posted in June 2023, Chipotle revealed three tips for juicy grilled chicken. The second of these simply involves waiting until the piece of chicken is 70% cooked before flipping it for the first time. The narrator gives a helpful comparison that the char should look as black as root beer.
That char is the primary goal of letting the chicken cook extra-long on one side compared to the other. The extended exposure to heat creates an intense version of what's known as the Maillard reaction, where proteins on the surface of the meat react with the marinade or spices to create deliciously complex flavor and beautiful browned color. By limiting yourself to a single flip, you allow the most time for flavor to develop.
More tips for Chipotle chicken at home
The fast-casual chain's other two tips were just as simple. First, the video recommended using chicken thighs as opposed to breasts. They have more fat (meaning more flavor) and naturally stay juicier. The other involved how to cut the cooked chicken — skin side down, into bite-sized pieces. This is less of a necessity than a preference, but it provides the most authentic experience for Chipotle fans.
When trying to create your own Chipotle-style chicken at home, you should also keep your cooking method in mind. Most Chipotle fans have seen the massive flat-tops used by the restaurant, which can be mimicked at home with a cast-iron skillet. However, even traditional grilling can be improved using this delayed flip technique.
Hungry yet? If so, you can whip up some copycat Chipotle chicken with just a few ingredients, most of which you probably already have in your pantry.