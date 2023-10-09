Does TikTok's Energy Conservation Hack For Cooking Pasta Really Work?

TikTokers have a habit of offering viewers new ways to do common cooking tasks. So, when we found a hack promising to revolutionize our pasta-cooking game while saving energy, we couldn't pass up the opportunity to give it a try. Supposedly, you only need to boil your noodles for two minutes to produce pasta with a perfect texture. At least, that's the claim if you want to save on your energy bill or it's just hot outside and you don't want to have your stovetop turned on any longer than you absolutely have to. It seems too good to be true. So we set out to discover whether the method actually works.

With different pasta shapes having different cooking times and stovetops being a little different depending on whether they're gas or electric, we took our experiment a little further and introduced a few variables. We also looked into the science behind why this cooking method might work if done properly. So, does the TikTok pasta hack live up to its hype, or will you find yourself going back to the printed box directions in the future? We've done all the hard work so you don't have to. So, let's find out whether it's possible to boil pasta for just two minutes to save energy.