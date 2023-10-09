The Towel Hack That Keeps Bowls From Slipping While You're Mixing

One big advantage of using a stand mixer over a hand mixer or whisk is the way you can continue adding ingredients to your mixing bowl while the mixer keeps going, without worrying your bowl is going to fly all over the place. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford an expensive stand mixer, but the internet is replete with kitchen hacks that help to upgrade your cooking experience from stressed to best! If you find yourself unable to control your mixing bowl as you combine your wet and dry ingredients, rectify your ills with the simple use of a kitchen towel.

To use this hack to keep your bowl in one place as you mix your wet and dry ingredients, try moistening a towel and placing it under the bowl. Professional chefs have been utilizing the damp dish towel method for years, with incredible results. This hack works because the dampness of the towel creates just enough friction and surface tension to prevent the bowl from sliding across the counter, allowing you the freedom to mix and add ingredients with reckless abandon.

Some have even hailed this damp towel hack as a miracle method, due to its versatility in the kitchen. In fact, the method works for more than just a mixing bowl, offering you the chance to stabilize just about anything you need to stay in place.