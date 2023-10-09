Add Some Dutch Cocoa Powder To Flour For An Extra Chocolatey Cookie

Before you start, there are some things you need to know before baking with Dutch cocoa powder. When compared to standard cocoa powder, otherwise known as natural cocoa powder, Dutch cocoa powder has some obvious differences in color and flavor. Whereas natural cocoa has a warm brown hue with a sharp cocoa kick, Dutch cocoa has a decadent, deep brown color, and a smooth, rich taste. These desirable qualities are due to an alkalizing process during production that neutralizes the acidity in Dutch cocoa powder.

This neutrality also makes Dutch cocoa powder the ideal substitute for a recipe that normally doesn't call for cocoa powder. To explain the reason for this requires a quick lesson in the chemistry of baking. In order for baked foods to rise (leaven) in the oven, the batter needs a reaction of an acid and a neutral base. Natural cocoa powder is an acid and baking soda is a base, so these two ingredients are paired together in chocolate baked goods to leaven the dough. But in baked goods without an acidic ingredient, baking powder is used because it contains both an acid and a base. Thus, neutral Dutch cocoa powder will not affect the leavening process, and it is compatible with recipes that use baking powder.

And let's not forget about Dutch cocoa powder's flavor. It's the perfect choice for a velvety and rich chocolate cookie. Add it to a peanut butter banana cookie recipe for an extra-decadent outcome, or try it with a cookie that doesn't need leavening at all, like shortbread. These cookies will pack a full-flavored chocolate punch and have a luxurious dark color that can't be achieved with natural cocoa powder.