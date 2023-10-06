KFC Is Launching A 2-Piece Dark Combo Deal, But There's A Catch

Fast food value meals are always exciting, and luckily there is no shortage of deals from chains across the country. KFC is gearing up to introduce its wallet-friendly 2-Piece Dark Combo soon and it does seem like a pretty good deal. The $6 meal comes with a thigh and drumstick combo, a flaky southern-style biscuit, creamy mashed potatoes, and a medium cold beverage (via Fast Food Post). Before you get all excited, there is a catch.

While the prospect of a whole meal for $6 might have you ready to venture out in search of the closest KFC, you may want to check a map first. The $6 deal is only available in select locations, specifically in Orlando, FL, and Louisville, KY. Apparently, this is just a test run, though fans of KFC's dark meat offering will hope it catches on across the country. KFC's dark meat, which is from the legs and thighs, is darker in color due to high myoglobin and contains a higher amount of fat compared to white meat. Many people believe this difference between white meat and dark meat makes the latter more flavorful. White meat used to be overwhelmingly more popular in the U.S., but lately, that is changing as dark meat gains in popularity, and KFC is jumping on the bandwagon.