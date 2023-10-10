For Perfectly Creamy Copycat Chick-Fil-A Sauce, You'll Need Coleslaw

Chick-fil-A may not make a huge deal about using secret recipes to make its signature sauce and other menu items, nor does it publish step-by-step directions for recreating them. The chain, of course, would rather you buy the items directly from its stores than DIY them at home. This doesn't mean that home cooks haven't been trying to crack the code for years, though, and one of the most pervasive rumors in the fast food copycat hobby is that the signature sauce has a "mysterious" ingredient, that being the drippings from its leftover coleslaw.

Chick-fil-A itself has neither officially confirmed nor denied this, although a decade or so ago it did tweet a claim that the sauce was a blend of barbecue, honey mustard, and ranch. Moreover, as you may recall, the chain no longer offers coleslaw so is unlikely to have leftovers. Reading the label of a sauce packet isn't much help unless you have a degree in food chemistry since it's the usual confusing litany of soybean oil sugar, corn syrup, xanthan gum, "natural flavors, and similar yummies. Still, Mashed recipe developer Jake Vigliotti likes the coleslaw theory, so that's where he's going with his copycat Chick-fil-A sauce recipe that he calls "amazing [and] addictive." He does add the caveat, "providing you're willing to go the distance to make a true perfect version of Chick-fil-A sauce," though, as there's a fair amount of work involved for such a seemingly simple condiment.