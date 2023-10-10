The Ideal Canned Corn For Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa
Chipotle's corn salsa is a culinary jewel, poised at the end of the assembly line to adorn your burrito bowl with its flaxen hue and sweet corn flavor. In a copycat recipe of this salsa, Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli said you'll need to use a specific type of corn to achieve the same flavor as Chipotle. Shoepeg corn has small, white kernels and is responsible for the sweetness of this salsa.
This corn salsa combines sweet, zesty flavor with a little bit of heat. It's well-known for a reason! There are a number of upsides to keeping a batch in your fridge. "I love corn salsa," Carli said. "I eat it with chips or in burritos/tacos." They noted that this corn salsa recipe also makes a delicious topping for salad. It comes together in just a few minutes, and it will keep in your refrigerator in an air-tight container for seven days.
Shoepeg corn guarantees sweet flavor
If you make your way through Chipotle's assembly line without stopping for a scoop (or three) of corn salsa, you're missing out on an opportunity to add sweet heat to your meal. You can replicate those flavors at home with copycat chipotle corn salsa.
To achieve Chipotle's signature sweetness, you must use shoepeg corn. This variety of corn, which features small white or pale yellow kernels, is named for its resemblance to the small shoe pegs that were used for shoe repair during the nineteenth century. It's sweeter than other varieties of corn, which makes it the prime candidate for this salsa.
Carli used shoepeg corn from a can for the copycat recipe. It's widely available at stores and relatively inexpensive at $1.84 for an 11-ounce can. It's essential to drain the liquid from the corn thoroughly before giving it a rinse and mixing in the rest of the ingredients. Once you follow those steps, you're ready to dig in with some tortilla chips.