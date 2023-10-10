The Ideal Canned Corn For Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa

If you make your way through Chipotle's assembly line without stopping for a scoop (or three) of corn salsa, you're missing out on an opportunity to add sweet heat to your meal. You can replicate those flavors at home with copycat chipotle corn salsa.

To achieve Chipotle's signature sweetness, you must use shoepeg corn. This variety of corn, which features small white or pale yellow kernels, is named for its resemblance to the small shoe pegs that were used for shoe repair during the nineteenth century. It's sweeter than other varieties of corn, which makes it the prime candidate for this salsa.

Carli used shoepeg corn from a can for the copycat recipe. It's widely available at stores and relatively inexpensive at $1.84 for an 11-ounce can. It's essential to drain the liquid from the corn thoroughly before giving it a rinse and mixing in the rest of the ingredients. Once you follow those steps, you're ready to dig in with some tortilla chips.