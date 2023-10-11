Chimichurri Belongs On Sandwiches

If you love steak, you'll love chimichurri — even if you've never heard of it. This Argentinean condiment is grilled meat's best friend, thanks to the cowboys who concocted this wonderful sauce. It's herbaceous, with an acidic zing, and easy to make. The ingredients of classic chimichurri include chili flakes, garlic, oregano, parsley, and vinegar, all of which can easily be purchased at major supermarkets, so there's no reason you shouldn't always have a jar around. Once you have some chimichurri, you'll need something to put it on. While chimichurri steak tacos are a solid option, there might not be a better everyday food for chimichurri than sandwiches.

Chimichurri belongs on sandwiches for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it helps to cut through fatty flavors because of the acidity of the vinegar, which is why it works so well for grilled meat. Whether you're eating hot sandwiches with lots of melted cheese, like paninis, or cold sandwiches that contain fatty cured meats like classic Italian subs, chimichurri adds depth of flavor and counterbalances each bite. And if you're a big fan of chimichurri's acidity, you can even add a squeeze of lemon or lime for some added brightness.