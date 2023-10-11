Baking Potatoes: The Air Fryer Vs Oven Dilemma

Of all the ways to cook a potato, a baked potato is one method with little room for shortcuts if you're looking for that perfectly crispy skin and tender potato filling. The traditional oven-baked method typically takes about an hour, which is asking a lot when you're already hungry and ready for dinner as soon as humanly possible. The microwave method cooks potatoes in a fraction of the time, but the skins are usually much softer in comparison to the oven-baked method. Some have looked for ways to microwave and bake their potatoes to achieve a crispy potato skin with less cooking time, but using multiple appliances can be a hassle when you're cooking other dishes too.

Then along came the air fryer, promising the crispy foods of your dreams without using loads of cooking oil and in less time than it would take to bake in a conventional oven. But how does a baked potato cooked in an air fryer stack up to one baked in a traditional oven? We grabbed a handful of russet potatoes and put our appliances to the test, paying special attention to the cooking time as well as prep time, flavor, texture, convenience, and clean-up. We also compared how long it might take to cook an entire meal, including potatoes, from beginning to end for just a few people (or a crowd) to determine which method is the best for your ultimate baked potato. This is everything we found along the way.