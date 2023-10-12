The Best Chicken Dishes You'll Find At Steakhouse Chains

While we're certainly big steakhouse fans here at Mashed, one thing is certain: We're not always in the mood for a steak. We know what you're thinking. Who goes to a steakhouse and doesn't order steak, right? You have a point. Though we know that steaks make for amazing eats, there are some days when you just want something a bit different. For that reason, we thought it might be fun to research some of the best chicken dishes found at steakhouse chains to give you a better idea of what's out there when you aren't quite in the mood for beef.

In this post, we've done our best to round up the superstars of the steakhouse chicken dinner world, with only top-rated dishes mentioned in our curated list. From light options to heavier meals, we're certain you'll find at least one chicken dish you're bound to love the next time you step out to visit your local steakhouse, even if you're still a steak aficionado at heart. Let's get into some of the best steakhouse chicken dishes according to customer reviews.