The Best Chicken Dishes You'll Find At Steakhouse Chains
While we're certainly big steakhouse fans here at Mashed, one thing is certain: We're not always in the mood for a steak. We know what you're thinking. Who goes to a steakhouse and doesn't order steak, right? You have a point. Though we know that steaks make for amazing eats, there are some days when you just want something a bit different. For that reason, we thought it might be fun to research some of the best chicken dishes found at steakhouse chains to give you a better idea of what's out there when you aren't quite in the mood for beef.
In this post, we've done our best to round up the superstars of the steakhouse chicken dinner world, with only top-rated dishes mentioned in our curated list. From light options to heavier meals, we're certain you'll find at least one chicken dish you're bound to love the next time you step out to visit your local steakhouse, even if you're still a steak aficionado at heart. Let's get into some of the best steakhouse chicken dishes according to customer reviews.
Texas Roadhouse: Herb Crusted Chicken
First up is the Herb Crusted Chicken sold at Texas Roadhouse. This delicious chicken dish features chicken breasts marinated in a variety of special herbs and spices. But, this chicken isn't cooked any ol' way. Once it's done marinating, it is flame-grilled before being carefully situated on your plate with parsley and a slice of caramelized lemon.
Will this be everyone's first choice at a steakhouse? Probably not. Not only does chicken breast get a bad rep for being dry, but it also may come across as a bit too light for some. Still, if you're in the mood for something different than the usual, beefy entree, giving this one a try is definitely worth your time. In fact, we've found that several Texas Roadhouse workers give this entree a thumbs up, meaning it probably really is as delicious as it may sound.
Need help deciding what to pair it with? You get two yummy sides with this herbal chicken plate and your options range from smokey bacon green beans to a fresh salad and even rice pilaf. Of course, more sides are available than that, so take your time, make your best selection, and then dig in!
Outback: Alice Springs Chicken
Alice Springs is one of the largest towns in Australia's Northern Territory and now even has its own chicken named after it! Alice Springs Chicken is served at Outback and can win over virtually anyone, even if it is only a lean chicken breast. This seemingly plain chicken option is jazzed up above and beyond what you ever would imagine chicken breast to be as it is topped with savory mushrooms, hearty bacon, Monterey and cheddar cheeses, and honey mustard sauce.
Those who have had the opportunity to sample this uniquely rich chicken meal say that it's the absolute best; in fact, some have been savoring it for years. Word on the street is that kids love it, making it a truly versatile meal that even the pickiest family members will eat. Oh, and don't forget the sides! Outback has several wonderful pairings to match its Alice Springs Chicken with, including your choice of steakhouse potatoes, mixed veggies, steakhouse mac and cheese, and more. Mmmm ...
Morton's: Chicken Christopher
The online menu at Morton's isn't giving us much detail on this famed dinner entree, but we know from patron remarks that this one is phenomenal. Named simply "Chicken Christopher," this $32 entree comes with a creamy white sauce, tender breading, parsley, and a side of charred lemon. To make it extra filling, you can expect to get not one but two chicken breasts to better suit your appetite.
Want sides with that? Of course you do! In that case, you'll be glad to know that Morton's offers up a plethora of yummy side dish options, with some even labeled as "signature" as they go above and beyond the norm to deliver exceptional pairings for exquisite tastes. You can choose between asparagus, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, onion rings, and more. They even dish up lobster mac and cheese and bacon and gouda potatoes, which we believe would pair perfectly with the succulence of the Chicken Christopher entree. Experiment with different sides and see which complements your Morton's chicken best!
Fleming's: Double Breast of Chicken
If you love savory flavors, you'll fall head over heels for Fleming's Double Breast of Chicken. This entree is described as chicken breasts coated in a sauce made up of luxurious white wine, thyme seasonings, savory mushrooms, and delicate leeks. This exquisite dish is certainly different from typical steak fare and may even come off a bit boring when compared to the chicken dishes we've mentioned thus far. Still, reviewers concur that this meal is stunning, as the sauce packs tons of flavor and is beautifully tender. It's an enjoyable and savory dinner you'll want to sample again and again.
Of course, you'll need to know what options you have for beefing up your meal a bit, and we can help with that. Thankfully, Fleming's tends to offer a number of unique sides that aren't often featured in similar steakhouse establishments. These include lobster mashed potatoes, chipotle cheddar mac and cheese, and tantalizing creamed spinach. They also offer your typical asparagus, sweet potato, and baked potato options, so if you aren't quite feeling up for something adventurous, you could certainly settle for something a bit more traditional to pair with your chicken breast.
Longhorn: Parmesan Crusted Chicken
If there's one thing we love more than chicken, it's parmesan-crusted chicken. Not to be confused with chicken parmesan (an Italian favorite that we'll touch on later), this dish has a herby and flavorful coat of parmesan breading that makes it absolutely delish. Though it may seem like most parmesan chicken dishes are relatively the same, the truth is that some out there stand out from the rest and, thus, deserve a distinct shout-out for being so deliciously flavored.
In this case, we're giving a special shout-out to Longhorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken. Here, you get two chicken breasts coated in a uniquely wondrous parmesan and garlic blend that's cheesy, savory, and delicious all at the same time. Reviewers rave that this is one of the best things to hit the menu, and Longhorn itself considers this entree the next greatest entree to order besides steak itself. Even those who have had horrible experiences at certain Longhorn locations still manage to pay tribute to this particular entree, and we find that rather impressive.
But, enough about the chicken, how about those sides? Choose from fire-grilled corn on the cob, steakhouse mac and cheese, loaded baked potato, asparagus, or even a deliciously buttered sweet potato. The restaurant also has several soup and salad offerings that we think would pair with Longhorn's Parmesan Crusted Chicken wonderfully here. Enjoy.
Ruth's Chris: Stuffed Chicken Breast
Another chicken breast option? Yes. Is it drab? Not at all! Until now, nothing we've mentioned on this steakhouse chicken inventory has been ordinary, and Ruth's Chris' Stuffed Chicken Breast is no different. This oven-roasted chicken dinner comes with wonderfully zesty lemon butter and is stuffed with lots of delicious garlic and herb cheese.
Taste testers contend that this is one of those menu options that you steak-haters out there ought to get a load of. If cheesy chicken is your thing, you'll definitely love the flavors that encapsulate this chicken dinner of choice. And though not exactly your cheapest grab from a local steakhouse at $43, it's likely to leave you feeling satiated and satisfied by the end of the night.
Pair this already delicious entree with one of Ruth's Chris' luscious side dish choices, including sweet potato casserole, potatoes au gratin, cremini mushrooms, and more. Top it all off with a cheesecake served with berries and mint (or another decadent dessert option) to make your luxurious dinner complete. Yes, please ...
The Capitol Grille: Roasted Chicken Breast
What's on the menu for chicken options over at Capitol Grille Steakhouse? Tender, juicy, and succulent roasted chicken breast paired with creamy risotto and savory mushrooms — that's what. The Roasted Chicken Breast at Capitol Grille is a highly rated dish that tends to be a crowd favorite among all who try it. Legend has it that the chicken here is so tender it'll only fall apart if you attempt to cut it. Wow.
As if it weren't enough to get delicious, melt-in-your-mouth roasted chicken from a steakhouse, consider the fact that it's also coupled with a dreamy risotto doused with parmesan and served with rich mushrooms. Though this dish already technically comes paired with ideal sides that essentially seem to "fit" this roasted chicken meal best, don't think that's all you can settle for. The restaurant has other options, including asparagus, creamed corn, soy-glazed Brussels sprouts, and sauteed spinach, that would also make fabulous pairings with this out-of-this-world flavorful chicken dish.
The Palm: Chicken Parmigiana
Now's undoubtedly the time you've been waiting for — if you love chicken parmigiana as much as we do, that is. The Palm doesn't tend to disappoint when it comes to any of its dishes, but things really couldn't get better than with its chicken parmesan.
So, what's so great about The Palm's Chicken Parmigiana? Honestly, the menu doesn't give much of a description of what makes it as amazing as it is. What we do know is that fans go ga-ga over it, with some fans claiming that they've continued to dream about the dish even months after they've sampled it. Apparently, the sauce on this chicken parmigiana is fit for royalty, the chicken breast is thin and perfectly breaded, and the portion sizes are amazing. The taste is unbeatable, and one reviewer even went as far as to state that this meal was the best chicken parmigiana he'd had in over 20 years.
All in all, if it's unbeatable Italian with a traditional twist you seek, The Palm has you covered. Sample this menu item for around $40 bucks, and be sure to come hungry; the restaurant serves larger portions and you'll want to be sure you get your money's worth.
Ocean Prime: Local Farm Chicken
It's no secret that Ocean Prime whips up tantalizing steak and seafood options, but their chicken dinners tend to be just as worthy as any other dish they serve. A favorite among Ocean Prime fans seems to be the Local farm chicken dinner. This succulent and savory chicken sourced from near the franchise location is drizzled in balsamic ju and served with roasted tomatoes, olives, and a side of spinach bread salad.
While there aren't many specific reviews about this yummy entree, we know that most people love it by the favorable Facebook comments it's received. Not only this but the flavor pairings sound like a match made in heaven. Tantalizing balsamic ju, roasted tomatoes, and olives all encroached upon a juicy, tender roasted chicken? Come on, now. This chicken's delish, and we think it'll serve well to suit your appetite the next time you're dining at Ocean Prime Steakhouse. Don't forget to finish it off with a ten-layer carrot cake or chocolate peanut butter pie –- you're welcome!
Longhorn: Spicy Chicken Bites
If you love sweet and spicy chili wings, you'll love Longhorn Steakhouse's Spicy Chicken Bites. These spicy, flavorful chicken bites are the perfect appetizer to whet your appetite for the main course, or could even serve as a course on its own, especially if you were to order two. These bites have fans all over, with some citing their meatiness without too much breading as one of the reasons they love them so much. Apart from that, the Spicy Chicken Bites come with an extra side of that ultra-tasty chili sauce, which makes them that much more enjoyable — especially when you like your boneless wings with a little extra flavor.
As for pairings? Well, since this is technically an appetizer, you don't really need one. However, if you were to turn these Spicy Chicken Bites into a full-course meal, we'd recommend coupling them with Longhorn's seasoned fries, fresh steamed broccoli, a loaded baked potato, or the chain's seasoned rice pilaf. There are also several other side dish options available on the menu, so be sure to take a peek at what's available the next time you go.
Texas Roadhouse: Chicken Critters
Texas Roadhouse Chicken Critters might sound like something you'd find on the kid's menu, but actually, they're an adult favorite. In fact, there are some Texas Roadhouse employees who have gone on to recommend this one, even stating that these are particularly great for topping a salad at this famous steakhouse joint.
So, what are Chicken Critters, exactly? At Texas Roadhouse, they can be described as deep-fried chicken tenders made to be drenched in the made-from-scratch sauce of your choice before being devoured in under .2 seconds. Yeah, they're pretty good. Match these up with any two Texas Roadhouse's sides and you're ready for a casual, delicious meal much different from the usual red meat affair you may have grown accustomed to.
Thankfully, the side dishes at Texas Roadhouse are plentiful, with many casual options to match the laid-back, delicious vibes that these Chicken Critters give. Try the steak fries or amp it up a notch with a loaded potato and side salad drenched with in-house-made dressing and fresh croutons. It may not be as fancy as the other entrees on this list, but Texas Roadhouse Chicken Critters will definitely satisfy your tastebuds.
Mastro's: Herb Roasted Chicken
Another herb-roasted chicken choice, but at Mastro's, it is especially delicious. Known for upscale service and high-quality dining, Mastro's offers limited chicken dinner options, but the one it does feature is a classic.
Unfortunately, we were unable to get a full representation of what is served with this one, as the online menu features only the name of the dish, the price, and nothing more. Still, customers seem to really have enjoyed Mastro's Herb Roasted Chicken. They state that it is absolutely delightful, especially when paired with specific sides such as creamed corn, mashed potatoes, or macaroni and cheese.
As for the chicken itself, it comes out moist, hot, and delicious, which is all you can really ask for. Other options for accompanying this winner of a chicken dinner include broccolini, french fried potatoes (an upscale way of saying "french fries" we suppose), scalloped potatoes, and more.
Outback: Grilled Chicken on the Barbie
Grilled Chicken on the Barbie? What the heck is that? In case you don't know, "barbie" is a common term for barbecue used in Australia. With that said, you can expect Outback's rendition of this dish to be quite delicious, as many proclaim it to be well-seasoned and full of flavor. The chicken is seasoned, thrown on a grill, and then served with a delicious BBQ sauce.
For many people, this entree is considered a somewhat healthier rendition of chicken dinner. Compared to several of the other chicken entrees on this list, we'd have to agree. Still, this entree isn't only for those concerned with dieting but also for those who are looking for a light meal that's still full of flavor without the typical steakhouse beef.
In case you're wondering, Outback Steakhouse serves up this entree with your choice of two sides from their menu. Light options like mixed veggies and seasoned rice are available, as well as heartier choices such as steakhouse mac and cheese and loaded mashed potatoes.