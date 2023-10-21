3-Cheese Baked Ham And Potatoes Au Gratin Recipe

Au gratin is a French term that means "with crust" — interestingly enough, it originally referred to the crust left inside a pan after cooking, something that was the cook's (or dishwasher's) prerogative to scrape off and eat as a bonus, delicious treat. Today, it refers to a crust deliberately used to top an oven-baked dish and is typically made from crumbs or, in the case of this recipe, cheese. As recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "Au gratin potatoes were an absolute treat in my house growing up," recalling memories of gratins made from a boxed mix.

"This adaptation is a little more grownup than the au gratin of my past," Watkins shares. It's still just as cheesy and potato-y, but has what she calls "a little more of a gourmet spin." This upgrade comes courtesy of a three-cheese blend of cheddar, gruyere, and Parmesan, as well as the addition of some sliced ham. The potatoes, too, are fresh ones as opposed to the freeze-dried kind you'd find in a shelf-stable mix.