Turn Marshmallows Into Festive Spooktober Characters

Halloween is right around the corner, and the spooky parties have almost begun. But every spooky party needs some Halloween recipes to give your party guests a fright. From ghost brownies to pumpkin pudding, there are many creative ways to give treats a Halloween twist. If you're in the mood for going all-out this Halloween, try turning marshmallows into festive Spooktober characters. By shaping marshmallows on sticks and dipping them into colored chocolates, you can create bats, ghastly spirits, and creepy creatures galore.

The great thing about these Spooktober marshmallow treats is there's no cooking necessary. It only requires melting chocolate, or you can also stir some dye into white chocolate. TikTok creator @beautyanddasweetz shows how just with white and dark chocolate, mini and big marshmallows, and a piping bag, you can make a mummy, complete with arms, legs, and bandages. Using the chocolate as a glue and adding layers as it dries allows you to get creative with shapes and textures. You can make ghosts, skeletons, and mummies, among other characters with a white chocolate base and dark chocolate detailing, but the possibilities expand with more toppings and colors.