Turn Marshmallows Into Festive Spooktober Characters
Halloween is right around the corner, and the spooky parties have almost begun. But every spooky party needs some Halloween recipes to give your party guests a fright. From ghost brownies to pumpkin pudding, there are many creative ways to give treats a Halloween twist. If you're in the mood for going all-out this Halloween, try turning marshmallows into festive Spooktober characters. By shaping marshmallows on sticks and dipping them into colored chocolates, you can create bats, ghastly spirits, and creepy creatures galore.
The great thing about these Spooktober marshmallow treats is there's no cooking necessary. It only requires melting chocolate, or you can also stir some dye into white chocolate. TikTok creator @beautyanddasweetz shows how just with white and dark chocolate, mini and big marshmallows, and a piping bag, you can make a mummy, complete with arms, legs, and bandages. Using the chocolate as a glue and adding layers as it dries allows you to get creative with shapes and textures. You can make ghosts, skeletons, and mummies, among other characters with a white chocolate base and dark chocolate detailing, but the possibilities expand with more toppings and colors.
Decorating spooky marshmallows is a fun activity
If you want to create a wider range of Spooktober characters than dark or white chocolate can achieve on their own, get creative with toppings and colors. Prepare some green-dyed white chocolate for zombies, Frankenstein, and witches. Red could be used for characters like vampires and devils. Toppings like sprinkles and cookies can help add extra detailing or mold the shape of a character. For instance, TikTok creator @marshmallowrecipes shows how separating an Oreo and cutting the cookie part in half can create a wing shape to attach to the back of the marshmallow for a bat-like monster.
This activity can easily become a Halloween party activity for guests. Simply prepare bowls and piping bags of melted chocolates and plates of toppings and the guests can use their imagination to think up their own Spooktober characters. It's a fun edible craft that will get everyone in the Halloween spirit. Plus, there's no need to make these Spooktober characters complicated. Even just piping chocolate fangs or the eyes and mouth of a skeleton are simple and effective ways to make spooky designs on your marshmallow. If you're a fan of using marshmallows in desserts, try this Halloween ghost brownie recipe that tops a slice of brownie off with a ghoulish marshmallow.