French Fries Most Certainly Belong On Pizza

Good old-fashioned French fries are a classic side dish that usually accompanies burgers or sandwiches. However, they're not typically seen as a pizza ingredient, at least not in the U.S. While fries likely didn't make it onto your list of the best pizza toppings of all time, it is actually worth a try. These two foods are surprisingly complementary. The key lies in finding the right fries for the right type of pizza. If you use waffle-cut fries on a thick-crust pizza, you'll likely need to balance those items with a flavorful sauce, a lot of cheese, and a tangy drizzle to avoid it getting too dry. On the other hand, thin shoestring fries pair incredibly well with a lighter, thinner pizza.

Alternatively, a greasy slice of pepperoni pizza from the Costco food court doesn't pair well with French fries from McDonald's because both items are overly soft and chewy in texture. Plus, the subtle flavor of the fries gets hidden by the spicy pepperoni. However, a classic cheese pizza with a thin crust and crunchy, well-seasoned fries is truly delectable. You can also elevate fries by adding different seasonings and spices. Garlic parmesan or truffle fries on pizza will convert any skeptic.