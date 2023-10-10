French Fries Most Certainly Belong On Pizza
Good old-fashioned French fries are a classic side dish that usually accompanies burgers or sandwiches. However, they're not typically seen as a pizza ingredient, at least not in the U.S. While fries likely didn't make it onto your list of the best pizza toppings of all time, it is actually worth a try. These two foods are surprisingly complementary. The key lies in finding the right fries for the right type of pizza. If you use waffle-cut fries on a thick-crust pizza, you'll likely need to balance those items with a flavorful sauce, a lot of cheese, and a tangy drizzle to avoid it getting too dry. On the other hand, thin shoestring fries pair incredibly well with a lighter, thinner pizza.
Alternatively, a greasy slice of pepperoni pizza from the Costco food court doesn't pair well with French fries from McDonald's because both items are overly soft and chewy in texture. Plus, the subtle flavor of the fries gets hidden by the spicy pepperoni. However, a classic cheese pizza with a thin crust and crunchy, well-seasoned fries is truly delectable. You can also elevate fries by adding different seasonings and spices. Garlic parmesan or truffle fries on pizza will convert any skeptic.
Authentic Italian pizza embraces the fries
If you are uncertain about putting fried potatoes on pizza, consider trying this combo out at a restaurant first, since there's a good chance the chef knows what they're doing. In fact, pizza topped with fries is extremely popular in Naples, Italy — the birthplace of pizza. A combination known as "Pizza Americana" includes hot dogs and french fries as toppings, since those are seen as quintessential American foods. Over in the U.S., a Manhattan-based restaurant in New York called Ribalt specializes in Neapolitan dishes and offers french fries as one of its pizza toppings.
Since pizza is typically a little gummy when the dough, sauce, and cheese are all combined, adding a crunchy texture in the form of fries can bring some diversity into the dish. Additionally, Neapolitan pizza is known for its simple use of fresh ingredients. This allows for more decadent toppings, like crispy seasoned fries, to be added without getting lost amongst the other flavors. Of course, once an idea becomes popular, there are going to be variations that take this concept further. For instance, dipping your fry-covered pizza slice in ranch dressing will only elevate the flavors.