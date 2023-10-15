Chocolate Hazelnut Cheese Ball Recipe

Whipping up dessert for a dinner party or special occasion doesn't have to be a big effort. Not to mention, if you're baking a variety of dishes then any dessert that doesn't require the oven is extra convenient. No-bake desserts come in a range of shapes and sizes, but this chocolate hazelnut cheese ball recipe stands out among the crowd. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu shares the scoop and it's every bit as easy and delicious as you'd imagine.

"I love how this recipe turns chocolate hazelnut spread into a fun dessert that's fancy enough for a party and easy enough for an after-school snack," Shungu comments. If you're a fan of delicate desserts, take note that Shungu describes this treat as "very rich." Nevertheless, there are ways to personalize this versatile recipe if you want something lighter. Whether you serve it with sliced apples, graham crackers, or pretzels, there are plenty of ways to adapt this to your taste.