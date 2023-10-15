Chocolate Hazelnut Cheese Ball Recipe
Whipping up dessert for a dinner party or special occasion doesn't have to be a big effort. Not to mention, if you're baking a variety of dishes then any dessert that doesn't require the oven is extra convenient. No-bake desserts come in a range of shapes and sizes, but this chocolate hazelnut cheese ball recipe stands out among the crowd. Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu shares the scoop and it's every bit as easy and delicious as you'd imagine.
"I love how this recipe turns chocolate hazelnut spread into a fun dessert that's fancy enough for a party and easy enough for an after-school snack," Shungu comments. If you're a fan of delicate desserts, take note that Shungu describes this treat as "very rich." Nevertheless, there are ways to personalize this versatile recipe if you want something lighter. Whether you serve it with sliced apples, graham crackers, or pretzels, there are plenty of ways to adapt this to your taste.
Gather the ingredients for this chocolate hazelnut cheese ball recipe
For this recipe, start by softening a block of cream cheese. Then, get chocolate hazelnut spread (such as Nutella), powdered sugar, salt, mini chocolate chips, and chopped hazelnuts. To serve, consider prepping fun dippable foods like graham crackers, pretzels, and fresh fruit.
Step 1: Combine the cream cheese and hazelnut spread
Place the cream cheese and hazelnut spread in a large bowl. Beat with a handheld mixer until smooth and creamy.
Step 2: Mix in the sugar, salt, and chocolate chips
Add the powdered sugar, salt, and mini chocolate chips. Beat until just combined.
Step 3: Shape the cream cheese mixture
Place a large piece of plastic wrap on a flat work surface. Place the cream cheese mixture on top and form into a ball.
Step 4: Wrap the cheese with plastic
Wrap the plastic wrap around the ball. Place in a bowl if it doesn't hold a ball shape.
Step 5: Chill the cheese
Refrigerate for 4 hours or freeze for 2 hours, or until the ball firms up slightly.
Step 6: Coat the cheese with hazelnuts
When you're ready to serve it, unwrap the cheese ball, and roll in the chopped hazelnuts.
Step 7: Serve the cheese with garnishes
Place on a serving platter. Surround it with graham crackers, pretzels, and fresh fruit for dipping. Serve immediately.
When should you serve this chocolate hazelnut cheese ball?
Obviously, you don't need an excuse to whip up this deliciously unctuous chocolate hazelnut cheese ball. That being said, some occasions lend themselves especially well to this indulgent dessert. For example, Shungu shares, "This is a great sweet option for an appetizer party, [an] addition to a dessert buffet, or a sweet treat for kids after school."
If you're going for the former, this snack has the added advantage that you can make it ahead of time. "You can prepare this up to three days in advance," Shungu explains and adds, "Keep it refrigerated, and roll it in the [chopped hazelnuts] just before serving." With so many serving options, you can really customize the dippable extras to your crowd. Meanwhile, if you want to serve this as a simple snack, Shungu says, "You could definitely spread this on a hearty, crusty bread such as French bread or sourdough."
How to store leftovers?
If you've prepared the entire recipe for yourself and a plus one, you'll probably end up with some extras (or not — that's totally fine too). "Store any leftovers in the refrigerator for up to four days," Shungu recommends. You'll want to be sure to keep it in a sealed container to prevent the cheese from drying out.
While you could repurpose this creamy hazelnut spread for your breakfast toast the day after, you don't have to eat it immediately. When you're ready for more, you can use the same dippable foods you served the first time around or switch them up to keep it interesting. "Serve it again with different dippers such as grapes or banana slices," Shungu suggests. You might even want to try potato chips for a salty contrast. And of course, eating it by the spoonful wouldn't be a terrible idea either!
|Calories per Serving
|381
|Total Fat
|25.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|13.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|30.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|31.3 g
|Sodium
|124.8 mg
|Protein
|5.0 g