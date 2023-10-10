Krispy Kreme's Scooby-Doo Cookie Shake Arrives In Time For Spooky Season

Given that it's spooky season — and Scooby-Doo is synonymous with all things spooky — we might as well indulge in a real-life Scooby snack. Thankfully, donut chain Krispy Kreme has already jumped on the bandwagon with a Scooby snack-inspired shake.

Through October 31, participating Krispy Kreme locations will be serving a Cookies & Kreme Chocolate Scooby Shake. Each Halloween-themed shake includes soft serve ice cream, chocolate syrup, orange and purple icing, chocolate cookie pieces, whipped cream topping, and sprinkles. The shake costs around $3.99, depending on location.

Of course, the Scooby Shake isn't the only treat Krispy Kreme is offering this season. The Scooby collection also includes four donuts: three Original Glazed donuts and one cream-filled donut, all featuring Scooby-Doo decorations. If you can't get your hands on the shake, ordering the Spooky Monsters Cookies n' Kreme donut will be your next best bet, as it follows the same Scooby-Doo, cookies-and-cream theme.