Krispy Kreme's Scooby-Doo Cookie Shake Arrives In Time For Spooky Season
Given that it's spooky season — and Scooby-Doo is synonymous with all things spooky — we might as well indulge in a real-life Scooby snack. Thankfully, donut chain Krispy Kreme has already jumped on the bandwagon with a Scooby snack-inspired shake.
Through October 31, participating Krispy Kreme locations will be serving a Cookies & Kreme Chocolate Scooby Shake. Each Halloween-themed shake includes soft serve ice cream, chocolate syrup, orange and purple icing, chocolate cookie pieces, whipped cream topping, and sprinkles. The shake costs around $3.99, depending on location.
Of course, the Scooby Shake isn't the only treat Krispy Kreme is offering this season. The Scooby collection also includes four donuts: three Original Glazed donuts and one cream-filled donut, all featuring Scooby-Doo decorations. If you can't get your hands on the shake, ordering the Spooky Monsters Cookies n' Kreme donut will be your next best bet, as it follows the same Scooby-Doo, cookies-and-cream theme.
Fans already have mixed feelings about the Krispy Kreme Scooby Shake
As is usually the case, Krispy Kreme fans have many things to say about the chain's newest seasonal offerings. One Instagram user was understandably upset that they "couldn't find the shake anywhere," instead having to settle for the Spooky Monsters Cookie n' Kreme donut — not a bad substitute, flavor-wise.
Others questioned how many calories were in the shake, as no one can seem to find the nutrition facts for this particular item. For comparison, though, Krispy Kreme's regular Cookies & Kreme Shake — which appears to be more or less the same, just without all the Scooby-Doo mix-ins and toppings — contains 610 calories in a 16 oz. serving.
That being said, most fans seem to be nothing short of ecstatic about the Scooby-Doo x Krispy Kreme collection. The donut chain's Instagram post about the collab racked up more than 47k likes within 24 hours, with thousands commenting about how they planned to order their own Krispy Kreme donuts as soon as possible.