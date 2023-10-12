What Ingredients Set Chewy And Fudgy Brownies Apart?

The ideal brownie is different for everyone. Some people like nuts and chocolate chips peppering their treat, while others prefer the pure brownie experience. But what is that pure experience? When it's just the brownie, you can have three distinct textures: cakey, fudgy, and chewy. Cakey is at one end of the spectrum. But fudgy and chewy seem similar. What is the difference? And what ingredients are crucial for each?

To help clarify the difference between a chewy brownie and a fudgy brownie, think of things that are chewy. These foods are yielding and resilient at the same time. Gum is chewy. Nougat is chewy. Saltwater taffy is chewy. By comparison, with brownies, when something is chocolaty and gooey, but still melts in your mouth, that is fudgy. You might need to eat a fudgy brownie with a fork, but a chewy brownie is great finger food.

Whether you prefer chewy or fudgy brownies, ingredients and cooking temperature are the key elements to achieve your desired texture.