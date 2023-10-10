The Keurig Deals You Should Know For Amazon October Prime Day 2023
Amazon Prime Day comes but twice a year ... so far. Who knows? Perhaps by 2024, it'll be having them once a month like WWE pay-per-views. (Excuse us, we mean Premium Live Events). For now, though, the October 2023 Prime Days (which fall on the 10th and 11th of the month) are the last chance you'll have to save big on Amazon stuff until, well, Black Friday, so still next month. Anyway, rare and exclusive though it may not be, if you're in the market for a new Keurig coffee maker, now's as good a time as any to let your fingers do the walking ... across your keyboard, as you check out these Prime Day bargains.
The first four deals on this list are Prime exclusives, meaning that you have to be a member to take advantage of them, although you can always do a 30-day trial of Prime without having to pay any money unless or until you decide to commit to a longer period of time. If you'd rather not take this step, though, you can still score a few bargains on discounted Keurigs. Even though Amazon seems to downplay this aspect of Prime Day in its advertising for obvious reasons, the event does tend to feature some deals that are available to non-Prime members, as well. After all, as far as Keurig is concerned, a customer is a customer.
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
The biggest of the big deals on Keurigs this year is on one of their smaller coffee makers — the space-saving K-Compact. It's just a hair over 8 inches wide while standing just over a foot high and 13 inches deep. It also comes in a choice of colors: black, grey, red, and turquoise, one of which is bound to look good in your kitchen. The best part of this deal is, during Prime Days the K-Compact is priced a full 50% below its standard selling price of $99.99.
Purchase the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Amazon for $49.99 (Prime members only) through October 11.
Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker
If you're all about cold coffee year-round, then there's one Keurig that's made just for you: the Keurig K-Iced Single-Serve Coffee Maker. While it can actually brew hot coffee, too, in 8, 10, and 12-ounce cups, the K-Iced, as its name implies, specializes in making perfect (well, pretty decent at least) iced coffee in minutes. The machine, which is also on the smaller side at only 5 inches wide and less than 13 inches tall and deep, comes in both gray and white and is currently marked down 40% from its usual $99.99 price tag.
Purchase the Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker from Amazon for $59.99 (Prime members only) through October 11.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
If you're looking for a larger, fancier coffee maker, this is a prime (or Prime) time to pick up a K-Elite. This Keurig machine features a generously sized 75-ounce reservoir that will allow you to make at least six of its larger-sized coffees in a row without the need to refill (although it brews smaller cups as well since you can select between 4, 6, 8, and 12-ounce servings). As befits its "elite" status, this coffee maker comes in a sophisticated shade of slate as well as two metallic hues: silver and gold. You won't need to fork over too much gelt to buy it during Prime Days, though, as it's on sale for up to 50% off its list price of $189.99.
Purchase the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $94.99 (Prime members only) through October 11.
Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker
The last Prime members-only bargain to be had for "Keurig Prime Big Deal Days," which is what the vendor is calling the occasion, is on the K-Duo Plus. This coffee maker not only brews single cups (6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces) but can also make an entire carafe (six, eight, 10, and 12 cups). With the latter function, it does not need to use super-sized K-cups but is able to take ground coffee much the same as any other multi-cup brewer. This versatile machine comes in one version, basic black with stainless steel. It usually retails for 229.99 but Prime members may pick it up for 42% off during this October sales event.
Purchase the Keurig K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker from Amazon for $133.14 (Prime members only) through October 11.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
While Keurig may have saved some of the deepest discounts for Prime members, it does offer one heck of a deal on the popular K-Mini that's available to anyone with a credit or debit card and an Amazon login. This super-compact coffee maker, which is just 4 ½ inches wide, 11 inches deep, and a foot high, comes with a storage compartment for the cord so it's extra travel-friendly. It's also available in quite a range of colors: black, dusty rose (pink), evergreen, poppy red, studio grey, and oasis (this is kind of a light greenish-blue). The standard price is $99.99, but the K-Mini is now on sale for 40% off.
Purchase the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker from Amazon for $59.99.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim is, as you might have guessed, yet another space-saving coffee maker. The name, rather than being an Eminem tribute or a shout-out to the snack food famously endorsed by the late Randy "Macho Man" Savage, is instead a reference to the fact that this machine, too, is less than 5 inches wide. Unlike the K-Mini, though, it does have a 42-ounce water reservoir that will allow you to brew three 12-ounce cups plus one additional 10-ounce one before you refill. (You also have the choice of 8-ounce cups, which would allow for 5 cups.) The K-Slim comes in black, white, and red models, all of which are marked down from 20% to 23% from the list price of $129.99.
Purchase the Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker from Amazon starting at $99.00.
Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker
If you like the idea of a Keurig that can brew both single cups and entire carafes of coffee but you're not quite ready for Prime time, you can still score a deal on a K-Duo that will cost you only a few bucks more than the K-Duo Plus costs with a Prime membership. While these two models are somewhat different aesthetically — the higher-end model is sleeker, has a repositionable reservoir, and comes with a stainless steel rather than a glass carafe — they function in much the same way. In fact, the K-Duo may actually be a better bet if you want to keep a pot of coffee on hand throughout the day. Due to the slimmer profile of the K-Duo Plus, it does not have a built-in warming plate so there's only the thermal carafe standing between you and the dreaded cold coffee. At any rate, if the K-Duo will do you, it's currently on sale for 26% off the $189.99 list price.
Purchase the Keurig K-Duo Single Serve K-Cup Pod & Carafe Coffee Maker from Amazon for $59.99.