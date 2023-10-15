How To Tell If Your Canned Evaporated Milk Has Spoiled

The difference between milk and evaporated milk is that the latter has been heated until the majority of its water — about 60% — has, fittingly enough, evaporated. While the term might make you think it's some kind of powdery substance, evaporated milk is a decadently rich and creamy ingredient that can be used in a wide variety of recipes. You can add it to restaurant-worthy dips, sauces, soups, custards, desserts, and more. And while milk might only last a week in the refrigerator, unopened evaporated milk that is properly stored can last up to two years. But how can you tell when it's gone bad? In short, by looking at it. If your milk has turned dark yellow or brown, don't use it.

Two years is a long time, so if you can't remember how long you've had your evaporated milk, be extra cautious so you can avoid using an expired can. Don't just open it and add it to a recipe without thinking about how long it's been on the shelf; if you do, you may ruin your entire mixture and have to start over.